PICS: Lesotho national arrested in Mpumalanga for possession of 259kg of dagga worth R260,000

Police in Mpumalanga arrested a foreign national who was in possession of dagga valued around R260,000 during the Operation Shanela. The 49-year-old Lesotho national was arrested members of the Middelburg flying squad unit near Witbank on Thursday, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

“Background information indicates that the arrest took place on the N4 Road between Middelburg toll gate and Nelson Mandela Drive off-ramp near Witbank. It is said that members of the Middelburg flying squad unit were patrolling the said area when they spotted a suspicious white Toyota Hilux double cab bakkie with Gauteng registration number plates,” said Mdhluli. The vehicle had one occupant, the driver. Police noticed that the rear left tyre of the Toyota Hilux seemed to be flat. A 49-year-old Lesotho national, driving a Toyota Hilux bakkie, was arrested for possession of dagga worth R269,000. Picture: SAPS “Upon stopping the car, they conducted a search inside the vehicle, and 13 bags of dagga, weighing approximately 259 kilograms, with an estimated street value of +/- R260,000 were discovered,” said Mdhluli.

It was at that point when the Lesotho national was arrested and charged for possession of dagga, as well dealing in dagga. Mdhluli said the Lesotho national is expected to appear before the eMalahleni Magistrate's Court on Monday. A 49-year-old Lesotho national, driving a Toyota Hilux bakkie was arrested for possession of dagga worth R269,000. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has saluted members of the Middelburg flying squad for their vigilance and dedication.