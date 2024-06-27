PICS: Man abandons truck loaded with R8 million illicit cigarettes and flees into Botswana

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and police officers have confiscated illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of R8 million on South Africa’s border with Botswana. Colonel Adele Myburgh, provincial police spokesperson in North West said the confiscation of the cigarettes is a success story in the continuous and joint efforts to address illicit economic activities.

“Reports suggest that police responded on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, to a call by members of the SANDF who were patrolling along the Botswana/South Africa borderline, near Makgobistad. That was after they spotted a suspicious truck, which apparently stopped due a deflated tyre,” said Myburgh. As members of the SANDF approached the truck to probe further, a man got out of the vehicle, jumped the fence into the territory of Botswana and fled on foot. Members of the South African National Defence Force patrolling the border between South Africa and Botswana found a stationery truck loaded with illicit cigarettes. Picture: SAPS “Upon searching the truck, illicit cigarettes were found and confiscated. Investigations into the matter are under way by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (also known as the Hawks).”

Members of the South African National Defence Force patrolling the border between South Africa and Botswana found a stationery truck loaded with illicit cigarettes. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has commended the team "for their attentiveness" which led to the discovery. Last year, IOL reported that police in Limpopo had intercepted two heavy-duty trucks, fully loaded with illicit cigarettes, and subsequently arrested a man who was attempting to smuggle the contraband into South Africa from Botswana. At the time, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba spokesperson for the SAPS in Limpopo said one of the two drivers managed to escape at the Groblersbrug port of entry.