PICS: Man arrested in Joburg with R63 000 fake money hidden in a plastic bag

Pretoria - A 47-year-old man has been arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD)’s Undercover Reaction Unit in Berea, for alleged possession of counterfeit money. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said that on Tuesday officers received information about a man who was peddling counterfeit money around the highly-populated Berea area of Joburg.

“Officers proceeded to the given address and requested the caretaker of the building to accompany them to the unit where the alleged suspect resides,” said Fihla. “Upon their arrival at the unit, officers introduced themselves to the suspect who immediately attempted to hide a plastic bag that he had in his possession. The Joburg Metro Police Department has arrested a Congolese national in Berea, for possession of R63 000 counterfeit money stashed in a plastic bag. Picture: JMPD “Due to his suspicious behaviour, officers forcefully entered the unit and searched the suspect. While searching, officers discovered that the plastic bag which the suspect was holding, had counterfeit money which amounted to R63 000,” he said.

Fihla said the suspect, a Congolese national, was immediately arrested and detained at Hillbrow SAPS. The Joburg Metro Police Department has arrested a Congolese national in Berea, for possession of R63 000 counterfeit money stashed in a plastic bag. Picture: JMPD In July, a man was arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money to pay for fuel in KwaZulu-Natal. At the time, Magma Security said the suspect had allegedly used the money to pay for fuel at a petrol station in Pietermaritzburg.

Shaheen Suleiman, of Magma Security, said at a garage in Victoria Road, a man driving a white Toyota vehicle paid R550 for petrol. He said the man allegedly used R100 counterfeit notes to make the payment and drove off. Suleiman added that the Magma investigation team began looking for the vehicle.

Days later, a Magma Security reaction officer noticed the wanted vehicle parked at a garage at Armitage Road. Suleiman said the security officer immediately blocked the vehicle and called for back-up. “Magma Armed Response and Special Ops units responded. The suspect was questioned and allegedly admitted to the offence,” he said. IOL