PICS: Man arrested shortly after truck delivering booze was hijacked

Pretoria - An alleged hijacker, aged 45, was arrested by police just a few minutes after he, together with his accomplices, allegedly hijacked a white Isuzu truck and robbed two vehicle occupants of a large amount of liquor. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the liquor is valued at around R127 000.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The hijacking incident is said to have occurred (on Monday) 5 September 2022 near Hazyview around 10.20am, and the said suspect was arrested a few minutes later around 11am at Marite outside Hazyview,” he said. “According to the information, a 34-year-old man together with his crew are said to have been driving in a truck loaded with the said beverages along the R40 Road on their official trip from Hazyview to Nelspruit. It is further said that when they reached opposite Numbi Park in Kiepersol, a group of about three armed suspects emerged and got inside the road.” A man is appearing in court for allegedly hijacking a truckload of liquor in Mpumalanga. Photo: SAPS The suspects are said to have held up the two vehicle occupants with firearms and instructed them to stop the truck immediately.

“Thereafter, the suspects went inside, then instructed the driver to head straight to the nearby bushes in Sandriver, where upon arrival, they were locked at the back of the truck and their faces covered with some plastics. The suspects then reportedly offloaded the consignment of liquor into another vehicle, a silver Mahindra bakkie, then fled the scene, leaving their victims behind with the truck,” said Mohlala. The police were notified of the incident by a vehicle tracking company, and the police immediately activated their resources. The Mahindra bakkie was spotted at Jim Brown.

Story continues below Advertisement

A man is appearing in court for allegedly hijacking a truckload of liquor in Mpumalanga. Photo: SAPS “Two suspects are said to have fled upon noticing the police from Calcutta to evade the arrest, but one was unlucky as he was cornered. The bakkie was still loaded with the suspected stolen liquor,” said Mohlala. The 34-year-old arrested suspect is scheduled to appear before the Mkhuhlu Magistrate's Court today on charges of being found in possession of suspected stolen property. Provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended the collaborative effort displayed between the vehicle tracking company police.

Story continues below Advertisement