PICS: Man arrested smuggling commercial explosives from Zimbabwe

Pretoria – A 33-year-old man is expected to appear before the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning, on charges of smuggling and possession of explosives after he was arrested at the Beitbridge border post carrying commercial explosives from Zimbabwe. “The concerted efforts by the police at the Beitbridge border post to eradicate the smuggling of illegal goods into the country continue to yield positive results following the arrest of a 33-year-old suspect in the early hours of Saturday 23 July 2022 for attempting to smuggle commercial explosives into the country,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“The suspect was arrested at about 1.30am, as he crossed into South Africa from Zimbabwe. This after his truck was stopped and upon searching it, police discovered commercial explosives concealed inside four big bags.” Three reels of detonating cord were confiscated from the 33-year-old man at Beitbridge border. Picture: SAPS Members of the Musina explosives unit attended the scene and confiscated three reels of detonating cord. They also seized at least 769 units of blasting cartridges from the truck. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has commended the officers “for their vigilance as manifested during the interception of the alleged smuggler”.

Police seized at least 769 units of blasting cartridges from the truck driven by the 33-year-old man. Picture: SAPS The 33-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of smuggling and possession of explosives. In January, three people – one woman and two men – were arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) at Beitbridge border post for allegedly being in possession of commercial explosives. Mojapelo said the trio was arrested as they crossed into South Africa from Zimbabwe.

