PICS: Man carrying 99 packs of nyaope fails in his bid to outrun JMPD officers

Pretoria - A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Joburg Metro Police Department’s (JMPD) undercover unit for possession of drugs, assaulting a police officer and bribery in the city centre. “On Sunday, 11 September 2022, whilst on patrol at Ntemi Piliso Street, officers spotted and stopped a brown KIA Picanto which was skipping red traffic lights,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.

“Upon searching the vehicle and the male driver, officers found narcotics, 99 bags of nyaope in his possession. As the officers confronted the driver regarding the drugs, he became violent and struck an officer with his elbow whilst attempting to flee the scene on foot.” Fihla said the officers gave chase and apprehended the suspect, who was resisting arrest at the corner of Ntemi Piliso and Hall Street. The Joburg Metro Police Department has arrested a 34-year-old man who was allegedly transporting 99 packs of nyaope. Photo: Supplied/JMPD “The suspect, a Nigerian national, then attempted to bribe the officers with R430 for his release. The suspect was arrested and detained at Johannesburg Central SAPS on multiple charges and he will appear in court during the course of the week,” said Fihla.

The Joburg Metro Police Department has arrested a 34-year-old man who was allegedly transporting 99 packs of nyaope. Photo: Supplied/JMPD Earlier this month, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said three suspects were busted with 100kg of dagga with an estimated street value of R150 000 at Mangweni, near Tonga. “The suspects, two females and one male, were nabbed while Tonga SAPS members were conducting stop-and-search operation. They stopped a minibus and discovered that the kombi was loaded with nine bags of compressed dagga,” said Mohlala. Mohlala said the three, believed to be from Mpumalanga, were scheduled to make their first appearance at the Nkomazi Magistrate's Court on charges of dealing in drugs.

