PICS: Man driving stolen Toyota Hilux bakkie in Ekurhuleni found with unlicensed gun, 15 bullets

Pretoria – The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has recovered a stolen Toyota Hilux bakkie, and arrested a 42-year-old man who was driving the vehicle. EMPD spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said that during the arrest police discovered that the driver was armed with an unlicensed CZ75 pistol loaded with 15 live rounds.

"On Monday, 5 May, between 09:00 and 13:00, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Bronberg precinct officers recovered a stolen (bakkie) and an unlicensed firearm, arrested a 42-year-old male suspect, and demolished an illegal structure during a by-law's operation," Thepa said. "The officers received information about a stolen white Toyota Hilux bakkie that was suspected to be driving around the Crystal Park area. ... The vehicle was spotted driving in Pretoria Road in the Petit area, travelling towards Benoni. "The vehicle was tactically approached, and when the vehicle came to a halt, the officers inspected the bakkie, and it tested positive for theft. Furthermore, as the vehicle was searched, an illegal firearm, a CZ75 with intact serial numbers and 15 live rounds, was discovered," she said.

The 42-year-old man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was immediately arrested. "The 42-year-old male suspect was detained at the Crystal Park police station, charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of illegal firearm and ammunition. The vehicle was transported to Aeroton for safekeeping. The suspect is expected to appear in the Benoni Magistrate's Court soon," said Thepa. Meanwhile, at the corner of Zestfontein and Rooikart Road, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department demolished an illegal structure after previously issued warnings were ignored.