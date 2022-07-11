PICS: Man in court after two rhinos shot dead and dehorned at Limpopo farm

Pretoria – A 43-year-old suspect is set to appear before the Nkowankowa Magistrate’s Court this morning, facing charges of rhino poaching, possession of rhino horns and illegal possession of a firearm. “Effective partnership policing and the alert actions of the endangered species unit, with assistance from Farm Watch members, led to the arrest of one of the suspected rhino poachers in the Gravelotte area outside Phalaborwa on Friday 8 July 2022, at about 5am,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Toyota bakkie used by the alleged rhino poachers in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS “The suspect was arrested through a joint operation soon after information was received about the gunshot sounds on the farm. The motor vehicle, a Toyota double cab fitting the description given was spotted on the Eiland Road near Letsitele and the suspects were pulled over.” One suspect was arrested and two escaped. Hunting rifle and other equipment found in the alleged poachers’ vehicle. Picture: SAPS During a search, police recovered a high calibre hunting rifle, ammunition, two rhino horns and other hunting equipment.

“Investigation was conducted back on the farm and one rhino was found shot and the carcass had both horns removed. The other wounded rhino was discovered later (but) the suspects had failed to remove the horns,” Mojapelo said. Two horns of a rhino that had been chopped off by the poachers at a farm in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, has lauded members of Farm Watch “for being vigilant and working closely with the police to ensure the speedy arrest of the suspect”. “Being our ears and eyes is very crucial in the fight against crime and it is very important for anyone who notices criminal activity to report immediately to the police,” Hadebe said.

Another carcass of a rhino was found on the farm, but its horns had not been removed. Picture: SAPS Community members have been urged to assist with information that can lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects who evaded arrest. “They may contact Captain Peter Meyer on 082 319 9460 or the crime stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station or MySAPS App,” the police said. IOL