PICS: Man on bail for vehicle theft re-arrested while driving hijacked Ford Ranger Raptor to Beitbridge

Limpopo police have intercepted another vehicle, a Ford Ranger Raptor which was hijacked in Pretoria, as it was being driven towards the busy Beitbridge Border Post. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the Ford Ranger Raptor, with a value of around R1 million, was meant to be smuggled to neighbouring Zimbabwe.

“In a continued effort to combat the illegal smuggling of vehicles across our borders, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo has made another significant breakthrough in its operation,” said Ledwaba. “On Sunday morning, March 17, in a meticulously coordinated operation, police forces intercepted another suspect along the R101 next to Lunds farm driving a Ford (Ranger) Raptor on the way to be smuggled out of the country into one of the neighbouring country, Zimbabwe, through the Beitbridge border post.” Police in Limpopo have intercepted a Ford Ranger Raptor vehicle, which was hijacked in Gauteng last week, while it was being driven towards the Beitbridge border post. Picture: Supplied/SAPS Preliminary police investigations have established that the popular bakkie was hijacked on Friday, in Pretoria.

“The 49-year-old suspect is facing a similar charge and is due to make another court appearance before Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after he was released on bail,” said Ledwaba. Police in Limpopo have intercepted a Ford Ranger Raptor vehicle, which was hijacked in Gauteng last week, while it was being driven towards the Beitbridge border post. Picture: Supplied/SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest and commended the law enforcement team “for their endless effort in the fight against crime”. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe A case of possession of suspected stolen property was opened at the Westenburg police station.

The arrested 49-year-old man will on Wednesday appear before Polokwane Magistrate's Court in connection with the theft of the Ford Ranger Raptor. Earlier this month, police in Limpopo arrested a 39-year-old man, after a high-speed vehicle chase, for possession of another hijacked Ford Ranger Raptor vehicle. A 39-year-old man, was arrested in Limpopo after a high-speed vehicle chase, for possession of a stolen Ford Ranger Raptor vehicle. Picture: SAPS The popular bakkie, charcoal in colour, was reported stolen in Gauteng, and was recovered in Limpopo, said Ledwaba.