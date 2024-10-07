PICS: Man with fractured leg taken to hospital after being found with AK-47 assault rifle

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 39-year-old man, a foreign national for possession of an AK-47 assault rifle loaded with ammunition. Provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the 39-year-old was arrested on Friday the multi-disciplinary forces conducted an operation in the Maake policing area, under Mopani District.

On the day, Ledwaba said police officers received intelligence information indicating that suspects who allegedly hijacked a motor vehicle were travelling with an AK47 firearm. “This information was promptly operationalized. Police teams initiated a search and discovered a male foreign national, with a fractured left leg. He was found in possession of an AK-47 assault rifle, one magazine, and 30 rounds of live ammunition,” said Ledwaba. A 39-year-old man will appear before the Naphuno Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing charges of possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition. Picture: SAPS The suspect was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. A case docket was opened for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish any connections between the suspect and further criminal activities. The suspect is scheduled to appear before Naphuno Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 7 2024, to face charges of possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition,” said Ledwaba. A 39-year-old man will appear before the Naphuno Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing charges of possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Samuel Manala has applauded the significant impact of Operation Vala Umgodi in fighting different forms of crime across the province. Last week, IOL reported that police in Limpopo had arrested two suspects following the recovery of a white Mercedes-Benz which was reported stolen in Gauteng.

At the time, Ledwaba said members of the Flying Squad in Waterberg District arrested the two suspects aged 27 and 30 for possession of a suspected hijacked motor vehicle on Thursday. The Mercedes-Benz was intercepted along the N1 North between Kranskop and Nyl plazas. “It is reported that the members (police officers) received information and swiftly reacted. They tactically positioned themselves and the described vehicle was spotted at the Nyl Plaza,” said Ledwaba.

The white vehicle, occupied by the driver and one passenger was stopped and searched. “It was tested as per SAPS system and the vehicle was found to be reported hijacked during this year October, at Douglasdale policing area, in Gauteng province,” said Ledwaba. The two suspects were immediately arrested.