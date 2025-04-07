PICS: Mercedes Benz sedan recovered by Gauteng Traffic Police after hijacking

The Gauteng Traffic Police, working in conjunction with the Gauteng Traffic Wardens, have recovered a white Mercedes Benz C200 vehicle after it was hijacked in Crystal Park, City of Ekurhuleni. The vehicle was successfully tracked after the provincial law enforcement agencies received coordinates from a vehicle tracking company, Rentrak.

Spokesperson for Gauteng Department of Community Safety spokesperson, Ofentse Morwane, said law enforcement agencies are working around the clock to combat vehicle-related crimes in Gauteng. “The law enforcement officials used the given coordinates and managed to recover the hijacked motor vehicle in Kwa-Thema, along Hlongwane street. The vehicle was subsequently booked at the Aeroton pound,” said Morwane. The Gauteng Traffic Police, in collaboration with Gauteng Traffic Wardens, have successfully recovered a hijacked Mercedes Benz C200 in Ekurhuleni. “The department commends the coordinated efforts of officials in the recovery of the vehicle. This displays their dedication to ensure that personal property of Gauteng residents is safeguarded against crime in our communities.

"No arrests have been made in connection with this incident. It is vital that those responsible are brought to book, not only to prevent future crimes, but also to ensure safety and accountability," he said. The Gauteng Department of Community Safety has appealed to community members to assist by providing any information that can assist in the ongoing investigations to the police. "Citizens are also encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station," said Morwane.

Last week, IOL reported that the Gauteng Department of Community Safety had commended the coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies, following the arrest of a man believed to be involved in the theft of three vehicles. The arrest followed a joint operation involving the Gauteng Traffic Wardens, Hatfield City Improvement District (CID), and Omega Response in Tshwane.