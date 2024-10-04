PICS: ‘Most wanted CIT mastermind’ among two killed in latest KZN police vs suspects shoot-out

KwaZulu-Natal police have fatally wounded a wanted cash-in-transit mastermind in a heated gun battle in Verulam, on Friday evening.
Police said that the Newcastle Magistrate's Court had issued a warrant for the man's arrest earlier this year in connection with a cash heist he was involved in during May 2022. He is also linked to at least 23 cases of cash-in-transit robberies.
KZN South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said during an integrated intelligence-led operation, police caught up with the man and his accomplices while driving on the New Glasgow Main Road.
"When police signalled for the suspects' vehicle to stop, a white single cab bakkie sped off, whilst a silver sedan pulled over and the passenger started firing shots at the police.
“Police returned fire and during the shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded," Netshiunda said.
He said police recovered two firearms; a pistol and a rifle following the shoot-out.
"Preliminary investigations have confirmed that the rifle was stolen during a cash-in-transit robbery which happened in Verulam in August. The pistol, with an erased serial number, was found to be a police issued firearm," Netshiunda added.
He said that a warrant of arrest had been issued for the 55-year-old suspect by the Newcastle Magistrate's Court in May following a case of conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit robbery he committed in May 2022.
"A manhunt for the other suspects who escaped arrest is under way," Netshiunda said.
IOL News