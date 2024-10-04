PICS: ‘Most wanted CIT mastermind’ among two killed in latest KZN police vs suspects shoot-out

Police said that the Newcastle Magistrate's Court had issued a warrant for the man's arrest earlier this year in connection with a cash heist he was involved in during May 2022. He is also linked to at least 23 cases of cash-in-transit robberies.

KwaZulu-Natal police have fatally wounded a wanted cash-in-transit mastermind in a heated gun battle in Verulam, on Friday evening.

KZN South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said during an integrated intelligence-led operation, police caught up with the man and his accomplices while driving on the New Glasgow Main Road.

"When police signalled for the suspects' vehicle to stop, a white single cab bakkie sped off, whilst a silver sedan pulled over and the passenger started firing shots at the police.

“Police returned fire and during the shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded," Netshiunda said.