PICS: Motorist stopped and robbed of R10,000 by armed men in police caps, vehicle with blue lights and siren

Ekurhuleni police arrested three alleged robbers, and recovered items including a police uniform, six firearms, and police blue lights with a siren.
Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the alleged robbers were travelling in a Ford Ranger bakkie, purporting to be police officers.
“On Monday, at around 1pm the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) community liaison unit officers, along with other law enforcers such as RSP Protection Service, apprehended three male suspects, who are between the ages of 29 and 50, where fake police equipment and firearms were seized,” said Thepa.
Just before the arrest was effected, Thepa said a case of armed robbery had been registered at the Bedfordview police station. The robbery case had been opened by the victim.
“The ordeal occurred around the Gilolly’s interchange vicinity. It is believed that the armed trio pretending to be officers, driving a charcoal Ford Ranger light delivery vehicle fitted with blue lights and a siren, stopped the complainant driving on the freeway. The motorist was robbed R10,000 cash, official documents, car keys and his licensed firearm,” said Thepa.
“The crime fighting units were notified and they immediately jumped into action. Through intelligence, the three were located and cornered around Birch-Acres (Kempton Park) and Tembisa areas, in their hideouts.”
During the arrest, police officers uncovered five 9mm pistols, one Scorpion assault rifle, a 16 channels jammer device, a combined portable dashboard blue light with siren.
Police also seized R710 in in cash, two smartphones, six police branded caps and three firearm holsters which were found inside the Ford Ranger king cab.
Thepa said the three face charges of possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of police uniform and equipment, and robbery.
The arrested men were taken to the Bedfordview police station and they are expected to appear before courts soon.
The Ford Ranger bakkie used in commission of the crime was towed to the Bedfordview police station, to be thoroughly investigated.
