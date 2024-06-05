PICS: Motorist stopped and robbed of R10,000 by armed men in police caps, vehicle with blue lights and siren

Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the alleged robbers were travelling in a Ford Ranger bakkie, purporting to be police officers.

“On Monday, at around 1pm the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) community liaison unit officers, along with other law enforcers such as RSP Protection Service, apprehended three male suspects, who are between the ages of 29 and 50, where fake police equipment and firearms were seized,” said Thepa.

Just before the arrest was effected, Thepa said a case of armed robbery had been registered at the Bedfordview police station. The robbery case had been opened by the victim.

“The ordeal occurred around the Gilolly’s interchange vicinity. It is believed that the armed trio pretending to be officers, driving a charcoal Ford Ranger light delivery vehicle fitted with blue lights and a siren, stopped the complainant driving on the freeway. The motorist was robbed R10,000 cash, official documents, car keys and his licensed firearm,” said Thepa.