PICS: N2 highway before KwaMashu closed following alleged cash-in-transit heist

The N2 highway near KwaMashu has been closed to traffic following an alleged cash-in-transit heist. According to ALS Paramedics they received numerous calls of an explosion and robbery on the N2 North Bound before Kwa Mashu offramp north of Durban just after 5.30am.

Paramedics said no one was injured. Picture: ALS Paramedics “Paramedics proceeded in the direction of the incident and waited on the all clear from [the SA Police Service] SAPS before made their way onto the scene,” said spokesperson Garrith Jamieson. “Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a cash in transit vehicle had been attacked by alleged robbers with apparent explosives used,” he said. “Paramedics assessed the occupants of the cash vehicle however fortunately they were no one injured during the robbery.”

Jamieson said the N2 North Bound will be closed for some time to allow SAPS to investigate this incident. “I would recommend all motorists to avoid this area at all costs.” The SAPS have been asked for further details. Information will be added once received.