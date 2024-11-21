PICS: Nine people arrested in Jeffrey’s Bay with R240,000 worth of abalone

A minor is among nine people arrested in connection with abalone poaching in Jeffrey’s Bay in the Eastern Cape. Nine people, between the ages of 17 and 44, are expected to make their first appearance in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court soon.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said the Kouga Abalone Task Team embarked on an intelligence driven operation targeting known areas for abalone poaching in Paradise Beach in the Jeffrey’s Bay area. “While on duty, they saw suspicious vehicles and persons moving in and out of the area as well as on the beach busy assembling abalone at a pick-up point,” he said. Abalone poachers nabbed with R240,000 worth of abalone. Picture: SAPS “They formulated a plan, and as soon as the abalone was collected and transported, the Task Team tactically approached the suspects, and a high-speed chase ensued,” McCarthy said.

“The team managed to apprehend nine male suspects and recovered 1,000 units of abalone to the value of about R240,000 and the diving equipment.” Diving equipment was also seized. Picture: SAPS McCarthy said police also confiscated the two vehicles as they were used in the commission of a crime. The Sarah Baartman District Commissioner Major General Zolani Xawuka welcomed the arrest adding: "This sends a stern warning to the poachers that the team will be like a hawk in policing criminal activities in the beaches during the Festive Season and beyond.“