PICS: Operation Shanela - Northern Cape police arrest over 300 suspects

Police in the Northern Cape have yielded success during its multidisciplinary Operation Shanela. The operation took place from Thursday, August 17, until Sunday, August 20.

The provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Timothy Sam said the operation was conducted across the province. Sam said a sharp focus was placed on the reduction of contact and violent crimes in hotspots, which netted success. Police yielded success in the Northern Cape. Picture: SAPS “Actions and police activities executed during the operations included vehicle checkpoints (VCPs), stop and searches, foot and vehicle patrols, compliance inspections, drugs, and other commodities smuggling, and tracing operations by detectives,” he said.

A total of 42 vehicle checkpoints and 17 roadblocks were held across the province, of which 2,991 and 6,355 persons were stopped and searched, respectively. Police yielded success in the Northern Cape. Picture: SAPS Eight-hundred and twenty-six compliance inspections were conducted at second-hand dealers, scrapyards, liquor outlets, formal and informal businesses, as well as mines. Sam said 90 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault, burglary, theft out of a motor vehicle, dealing and possession of drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and the illegal possession of firearms.

Police yielded success in the Northern Cape. Picture: SAPS “Police actions also resulted in the seizure of dagga worth around R105,000 in the Kagisho police station precinct in Kimberley, which led to a 61-year-old female being arrested,” Sam said. He said a further 249 wanted suspects were traced and brought to book for evading court appearances and contravening court orders. Seven undocumented persons were also detained and processed by Department of Home Affairs immigration officials. “Tracing operations were led by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection, Major General Mmantsheke Lekhele in Kimberley and Upington which added to the list of apprehended wanted suspects,” Sam said.