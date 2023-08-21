PICS: Operation Shanela - Northern Cape police arrest over 300 suspects

Police in the Northern Cape have yielded success during its multidisciplinary Operation Shanela.
The operation took place from Thursday, August 17, until Sunday, August 20.
The provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Timothy Sam said the operation was conducted across the province.
Sam said a sharp focus was placed on the reduction of contact and violent crimes in hotspots, which netted success.
“Actions and police activities executed during the operations included vehicle checkpoints (VCPs), stop and searches, foot and vehicle patrols, compliance inspections, drugs, and other commodities smuggling, and tracing operations by detectives,” he said.
A total of 42 vehicle checkpoints and 17 roadblocks were held across the province, of which 2,991 and 6,355 persons were stopped and searched, respectively.
Eight-hundred and twenty-six compliance inspections were conducted at second-hand dealers, scrapyards, liquor outlets, formal and informal businesses, as well as mines.
Sam said 90 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from murder, attempted murder, robbery, assault, burglary, theft out of a motor vehicle, dealing and possession of drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and the illegal possession of firearms.
“Police actions also resulted in the seizure of dagga worth around R105,000 in the Kagisho police station precinct in Kimberley, which led to a 61-year-old female being arrested,” Sam said.
He said a further 249 wanted suspects were traced and brought to book for evading court appearances and contravening court orders. Seven undocumented persons were also detained and processed by Department of Home Affairs immigration officials.
“Tracing operations were led by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection, Major General Mmantsheke Lekhele in Kimberley and Upington which added to the list of apprehended wanted suspects,” Sam said.
Police also confiscated alcohol, drugs, ammunition, dangerous weapons and cash to the value of R37,000, believed to be the proceeds of crime.
The Northern Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola welcomed the successes of Operation Shanela and thanked the community for their role in reporting criminal activities.
“Sweeping our streets clean of criminality will ensure a safe and secure environment for all, especially vulnerable groups,” she said.