PICS: Pakistani national arrested on allegations of bribery as police seize R3 million in counterfeit goods in Midrand

A Pakistani national was arrested in Midrand on Thursday for allegedly trying to bribe police during a take-down operation relating to counterfeit goods. Gauteng police said The National Counterfeit Goods Unit led an integrated take-down operation in Midrand, resulting in the seizure of counterfeit goods worth over R3 million.

The joint operation also included members from the Commercial Crimes Detectives, officials from the South African Revenue Services (Sars), Brand Protectors, Crime Prevention Wardens, and private security. Picture: SAPS The joint operation also included members from the Commercial Crimes Detectives, officials from the South African Revenue Services (Sars), Brand Protectors, Crime Prevention Wardens, and private security. “They executed a search and seizure warrant, targeting shops within a local shopping centre in Midrand,” explained police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk. Over 4,000 items imitating well-known brands were seized by police. Picture: SAPS She said over 4,000 items imitating well-known brands were seized, including sports apparel, shoes, cellphones, cellphone accessories, Bluetooth speakers, and earphones.

“During the operation, a Pakistani national attempted to bribe the officials and was subsequently arrested.” Counterfeit goods, including cellphone and tech were seized. Picture: SAPS Last week, the National Counterfeit Goods Unit, in collaboration with Brand Protectors, seized counterfeit petroleum oil worth over R200,000 and arrested four Zimbabwean nationals in Monavoni, a suburb on the outskirts of Centurion. A Pakistani national was arrested on allegations of bribery. Picture: SAPS “These recent successes follow similar take-down operations led by the National Counterfeit Goods Unit over the last six months in different parts of the country,” concluded Van Wyk.