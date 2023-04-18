PICS: PI hired after Pretoria family jewels worth R2.5m stolen while on holiday

Durban - A Pretoria couple has hired a private investigator to help find jewellery worth R2.5 million stolen from their home. The retired couple were on holiday and returned home to find their “unique” pieces of jewellery had vanished.

The couple has hired private investigator Mike Bolhuis from Specialised Security Services, who said several people, including a close relative of the couple had been questioned and a case of robbery had been opened at SAPS. The jewellery stolen from a Pretoria home is estimated at R2.5 m. Picture: Supplied Bolhuis said the jewellery was not kept in a safe, but in a closet in the owner's dressing room. “When you entered the main bedroom, the dressing room had to be unlocked and only then could you unlock the cupboard,” he said.

Bolhuis appealed for help from the public. “It is imperative the public understand that these are hand-crafted items, of which one such piece includes a cut diamond of R700 000. The jewellery stolen from a Pretoria home is estimated at R2.5 m. Picture: Supplied “Since these are rare and unique jewellery pieces, specifically made for our client, we request that the public contact us when they see one of these pieces anywhere for sale.

“Our client wishes her jewellery returned. The jewellery pieces are crafted of gold and precious stones,” he said. Bolhuis urged people to take extra caution when leaving home and ensuring valuable items are stored away. Temptation and drugs play a major role in stealing, so people have to be wary and take every measure to safeguard themselves.