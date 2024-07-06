PICS: Police confiscate R6.5 million worth of ecstasy pills in Milnerton

Two suspects are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being bust with drugs and equipment worth R6.5 million on Friday. Western Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said members of the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) were leading an integrated operation in the Cape Town City Centre, assisted by members of the City of Cape Town enforcement agencies, provincial government and Crime Intelligence.

“Upon entering an identified premises in Castle Street, some individuals fled in different directions. During interrogation, a foreign national led the team to an address in Maitland where they searched the entire premises as well as mobile devices which eventually drew their attention to a container located in Milnerton. “The members entered the container and a search ensued which resulted in the confiscation of 28,500 ecstasy tablets with an estimated street value of R6.5 million, including manufacturing devices. They detained two suspects on charges of dealing in drugs,” Swartbooi said. The items seized by police. Picture: Supplied / SAPS In a separate incident in Limpopo, three suspects will appear in the Burgersfort Magistrate’s Court on Monday, July 8.