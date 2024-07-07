PICS: Police discover firearms cache and drugs worth R3 million in Goodwood

Police in Cape Town have seized a cache of firearms and removed drugs worth millions from the streets on Saturday, July 6 in Goodwood. The Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said what was meant to be a routine stop and search by members of the Flying Squad led officers to more than they bargained for.

“The attention of vigilant Flying Squad members was drawn to a silver Ford double cab bakkie under suspicious circumstances in Athlone which prompted them to stop and search the vehicle and the occupant. “This search resulted in the discovery of an unlicensed 9mm firearm, drugs and a substantial amount of cash,” Traut said. Police made the huge bust in Goodwood in Cape Town. Photo: SAPS The 28-year-old driver was arrested and his interrogation led police to Goodwood.

“The interrogation led SAPS to an apartment in the Bergzicht complex situated in Goodwood where the search was extended. Here a further 19 firearms of various calibres were found, including an AK47 assault rifle, a shotgun, and other automatic and semi-automatic firearms, as well as an assortment of drugs valued at R3 million,” Traut said. Police made the huge bust in Goodwood in Cape Town. Photo: SAPS Police said they believe the apartment, which is leased in the suspect’s name, has never been used as a place of residence, but rather a storage facility for drugs and firearms. Police made the huge bust in Goodwood in Cape Town. Photo: SAPS “As our investigation unfolds, the possibility that more suspects can be apprehended is not excluded. The arrest of the suspect and subsequent seizure are deemed a step in the right direction to tackle gangsterism in the province,” Traut said.

Police made the huge bust in Goodwood in Cape Town. Photo: SAPS The suspect is expected to make his court appearance on Monday at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. The Western Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile commended the members who effected the arrest and said that detectives assigned to the case will dig deeper to uncover more, as this could be the tip of the iceberg. [email protected]