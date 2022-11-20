PICS: Police officer in David Mabuza’s security detail killed in Mpumalanga crash

Durban - Deputy President David Mabuza escaped unharmed after a crash on the Mpumalanga freeway in which one person was killed and two were seriously injured. National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that at about 10.30am on Sunday Mabuza’s motorcade had been travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng when a tyre blew on one of the back-up vehicles.

“The vehicle rolled over. Three members who were in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. One of these members was declared dead at the scene while the other two were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention,” Mathe said. She said the SAPS Employee Health and Wellness Unit had been dispatched to notify the families.

National SAPS Commissioner, Fannie Masemola has, on behalf of the SAPS, sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased member, and wished the injured members a speedy recovery.

