Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, November 20, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

PICS: Police officer in David Mabuza’s security detail killed in Mpumalanga crash

Picture: A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a car crash in Mpumalanga. Picture: Twitter

Picture: A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a car crash in Mpumalanga. Picture: Twitter

Published 37m ago

Share

Durban - Deputy President David Mabuza escaped unharmed after a crash on the Mpumalanga freeway in which one person was killed and two were seriously injured.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that at about 10.30am on Sunday Mabuza’s motorcade had been travelling between Mpumalanga and Gauteng when a tyre blew on one of the back-up vehicles.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The vehicle rolled over. Three members who were in the vehicle sustained serious injuries. One of these members was declared dead at the scene while the other two were transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention,” Mathe said.

She said the SAPS Employee Health and Wellness Unit had been dispatched to notify the families.

More on this
Picture: A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a car crash in Mpumalanga. Picture: Twitter

Picture: A police officer has been killed and two others seriously injured in a car crash in Mpumalanga. Picture: Twitter

National SAPS Commissioner, Fannie Masemola has, on behalf of the SAPS, sent his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased member, and wished the injured members a speedy recovery.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mathe said a case of culpable homicide had been opened at the Middleburg police station.

Related Topics:

road accident and incidentemergency incidentSAPSSouth AfricaDavid MabuzaRoad Accidents

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall