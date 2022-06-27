PICS: Property worth R1.5 million destroyed at a house in Limpopo vigilante attack

Pretoria – Two people, arrested for allegedly torching a house and three motor vehicles at Blinkwater village under Hlanganani policing area in Limpopo, are set to appear before the Hlanganani Magistrate’s Court this morning. The vigilante attack which happened on Thursday caused damage of about R1.5 million.

Story continues below Advertisement

“A group of people reportedly arrived at the complainant’s house with numerous motor vehicles and accused her husband of being responsible for the murder of their two relatives in Hlanganani policing area during May and June 2022,” according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. The suspects allegedly broke the windows of the 11-roomed house and three motor vehicles, a BMW 320i, a Ford Ranger double cab as well as a 22-seater Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The shell of a BMW 320i after a vigilante attack at a house in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied/SAPS

“They then torched the said house and the three motor vehicles and thereafter fled from the scene. The overall damage is estimated at over R1.5m,” Mojapelo said. “The police were notified about the incident and on arrival at the scene they found that the suspects had already fled. Cases of arson and malicious damage to property were opened and a manhunt for the suspects ensued. The suspects were apprehended by members of Mopani SAPS district task team and tracing team members.” Two people have been arrested after a vigilante attack in which property including an 11-roomed house and vehicles worth R1.5m were destroyed in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied/SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe slammed the attack and has ordered that the outstanding suspects be “hunted down and brought to book”.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects may contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Solly Enoch Zitiva on 082 468 8673 or crime stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or may send information through MySAPS App,” the policesaid. Last month, police in Limpopo said they had arrested at least eight suspects linked to the brutal murder of a woman believed to be a loan shark (mashonisa) in a vigilante attack. At the time, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said the woman was killed at Salema village in Saselamani policing precinct at about 10pm on April 11.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The police received a complaint about a vigilante incident at the said village in which a mob intended to burn the house of a 37-year-old woman believed to be a money lender (popularly known as a) loan shark or mashonisa,” Seabi said. “The police rushed to the scene and discovered that the mob had tied the victim to her motor vehicle and dragged her to the bushes. The mob then started to throw stones at the police while they were attempting to search for the victim.” Seabi said the crowd was dispersed and the police rescued the victim. The woman had been tied and dragged with a motor vehicle between Salema and Xikundu villages.

Story continues below Advertisement