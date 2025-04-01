PICS: R1. 2 million liquor stolen as truck crew and businessman allegedly staged hijacking

Three suspects, including the owner of a prominent liquor outlet in Limpopo, Phillip Mokgadi Maphepha, 34, his associate Lesedi Issac Khubayi, 31, and the driver of a heavy haulage truck, Robert Ledwaba, 30, have been arrested on charges of theft. Provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng said the trio appeared before the Gilead Periodic Court on Monday.

The three men allegedly staged the truck hijacking, in which liquor worth R1.2 million was stolen. Following the court appearance, the three accused men were each granted R2,000 bail. Their case was postponed to May 19 for further police investigations. “A lengthy investigation by the Polokwane Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VICU) revealed that in October 2024, a truck transporting liquor to Botswana was allegedly hijacked near the Grobler's Bridge port of entry by two suspects.

“The driver and his crew were taken to a secluded area, where the suspects forced them to unhook the trailer and attach it to another truck,” said Thakeng. The truck’s crew was later abandoned in bushes, around Mokopane. Owner of a prominent liquor outlet in Limpopo, Phillip Mokgadi Maphepha, his associate Lesedi Issac Khubayi, and truck driver Robert Ledwaba were released on R2,000 bail each. Further investigations revealed that the truck driver had colluded with another person, and the men staged the hijacking.

Police also established that the stolen liquor was transported to a business along the N1 north freeway, outside Polokwane. “The suspects then abandoned the trailer in Sengatane, near Seshego, before falsely reporting the hijacking at the Gilead police station,” said Thakeng. “The driver and his crew were later rewarded with R300,000 in cash for their involvement.”

Following a thorough investigation led by commander of the SAPS Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit in Limpopo, Lieutenant Colonel Khomisani William Nkuna, the suspects were identified, traced, and arrested on Friday. Lieutenant Colonel Khomisani William Nkuna, commander of the SAPS Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU) in Limpopo. The truck and its two trailers have since been confiscated by police as part of the ongoing investigation. “The court proceedings are ongoing, and additional charges may be brought against them as the case progresses. Maphepha and Khubayi are facing charges of truck hijacking and theft, while Ledwaba has been charged with theft and perjury,” said Thakeng.

The case against the fourth accused man has since been withdrawn. Meanwhile, Limpopo provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has commended the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit for their “meticulous investigation” which resulted in the arrests. “We remain steadfast in our mission to combat organized crime and warn criminals that they can never outsmart our skilled detectives,” said Hadebe.

Last month, IOL reported that a 44-year-old police officer, based in Gauteng was arrested in Limpopo after he was found in possession of nyaope drugs and a suspected stolen vehicle. The police officer was intercepted while driving along the N1 South freeway, outside Polokwane. [email protected]