PICS: R3 000 bail for guards who were arrested for allegedly selling prescription medicine

Pretoria: Two security guards, Khethiwe Moloi, 49, and Dumisani Aaron Mahlasela, 61, who were employed by Blue Line Security which protects clinics in the Gert Sibande District in Mpumalanga, have been released on bail after allegedly being found in possession of various medicines. The Secunda Hawks serious organised crime investigation, together with Secunda K9 unit, arrested the pair on Tuesday.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said law enforcement agencies had received information about security guards selling medication. “A search warrant was obtained and disruptive operation was conducted whereby the house of the suspect was visited and, on arrival, they were given permission to search the premises,” said Sekgotodi. “During the search, different types of medications and surgical gloves found were confiscated and she (Moloi) was arrested. Further investigation led the team to her colleague, Mahlasela staying at Emalahleni.”

At Mahlasela's house, police allegedly found various types of prescription medication. The medication was confiscated and Mahlasela was also arrested. "The pair appeared before the Evander Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and they were released on R3 000 bail each and the case was postponed to 14 July 2022 for further investigation," said Sekgotodi. Two security guards, Khethiwe Moloi, 49, and Dumisani Aaron Mahlasela, 61, have been released on R3 000 bail each, after they were arrested for allegedly contravening the Medicines and Related Substances Act. Photo: Hawks Last year, security guards working at the Oriental Plaza in Fordsburg, Gauteng, were arrested after allegedly staging a daring robbery.

“Two of the suspects are security guards working at Oriental Plaza,” Joburg central SAPS spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said at the time. “A 32-year-old female employee was collecting money at pay stations situated at the entrances of the shopping centre. She was guarded by a security guard who turned out to be one of the suspects.” Mbele said that at the final collection point, the female employee of the shopping centre was confronted by an assailant who pointed a firearm at her and demanded money.

