PICS: Six bust in Limpopo with equipment worth R215,450 allegedly used for illegal mining

The Hawks' in Limpopo arrested six alleged illegal miners in possession of equipment such as hammers, generators, and motor pressure pumps with an estimated value of over R215,450 used for illegal mining activities at Batavia Farm in the Dwaalboom policing area. Through the intelligence gathered, the Polokwane-based Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation, in collaboration with the Illegal Mining Task Team, SAPS Waterberg District, and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, conducted a disruptive operation at the farm on Thursday.

When the team arrived, suspected illegal miners were found busy processing gold-bearing material. Picture: SAPS "The permit was asked for, but the suspects failed to produce one, as a result they were immediately placed under arrest," Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke said. Maluleke further added that during the operation, the team managed to seize mining equipment, including:

"Six jack hammers, four generators, three motor pressure pumps, two spades, one grinder, two welding machines, one electric extension cord, six hammers, one shovel, two saws, two pangas, two bobbejaan spanners, three spanners, four drill bits, and one pick with an estimated value of over R215,450." Maluleke also said all the arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Thabazimbi Magistrate's Court on August 14, 2023, to face charges relating to illegal mining. Picture: SAPS The provincial head of the Hawks in Limpopo Province, Major General Gopz Govender, has promised to eradicate illegal mining activities in the province by strictly dealing with illegal miners in accordance with the law.