PICS: Six travellers killed after allegedly fatigued Ford Everest driver veers off bridge

Pretoria - The Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, has appealed to drivers in the province to exercise caution on the roads, after six people were killed on the N4 toll road between Middelburg and Emalahleni on Sunday morning. “The crash happened when a (Ford Everest) sport utility vehicle (SUV) seemingly lost control, veered off the N4 toll road bridge before landing on the adjacent R35 Road. All six occupants – the driver and five passengers – died at the scene on impact,” the Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison said.

The deceased travellers are five males and one woman. Authorities said the cause of the tragic crash was being investigated. All six people, travelling in a Ford Everest SUV vehicle perished when the car veered off a bridge on the N4 in Mpumalanga. Photo: Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison Department “However, it is suspected that fatigue may have been the cause,” the provincial department said.

Meanwhile, MEC Shongwe has sent “heartfelt condolences” to the bereaved families. All six people, travelling in a Ford Everest SUV vehicle perished when the car veered off a bridge on the N4 in Mpumalanga. Photo: Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison Department "We are deeply saddened by this development. We are again appealing to drivers to be more vigilant on the road. Those driving long distances are advised to take a break when they feel tired, because fatigue is dangerous,” he said. Earlier this year, Shongwe called for caution on the roads after another horrific crash which also claimed six lives on the N11.

The head-on collision happened in February on the N11 between Middelburg and Grobblersdal towards Loskop Dam. At the time, Shongwe said the increasing number of fatalities on the roads was alarming. "We have lost many lives on the road within a short space of time. This can never be accepted. It is, therefore, important for everyone who uses the road to be an active participant in the fight against lawlessness and road crashes,” said Shongwe.

