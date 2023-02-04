PICS: South African man lies to police that he is Angolan, arrested in Tshwane for drugs, cable theft, and bribery

Pretoria - Tshwane MMC for Community Safety, Grandi Theunissen has praised the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) Cable Theft Unit for extensive efforts to protect the city’s infrastructure despite working with “limited resources”. On Thursday during patrols in the Bronkhorstspruit area, the unit noticed a property that was being used as a scrap metal dealership.

“When they entered to inspect the premises, they found copper hidden in bags that had clearly been extracted from cables. The owner was unable to provide sufficient proof of ownership,” said Theunissen. “The suspect also tried to convince officers that he was an Angolan citizen, however, it was later established that he is a 45-year-old South African citizen,” he said. A 45-year-old man, who insisted that he is Angolan, was arrested in Bronkhorstspruit for possession of copper cables and drugs, and an attempt to bribe police officers. Picture: TMPD During the continuation of the extensive search operation, two small bags with suspected drugs were also found on the premises.

A 45-year-old man, who insisted that he is Angolan, was arrested in Bronkhorstspruit for possession of copper cables and drugs, and an attempt to bribe police officers. Picture: TMPD “Considerable amounts of alcohol were also found for which no liquor licence could be produced. When the arrest was effected, the suspect attempted to bribe the officers with R2 660,” said Theunissen. A 45-year-old man, who insisted that he is Angolan, was arrested in Bronkhorstspruit for possession of copper cables and drugs, and an attempt to bribe police officers. Picture: TMPD “Charges of possession of suspected drugs, selling liquor without a liquor licence and bribery were added to the possession of suspected stolen copper on the sheet,” he said. A 45-year-old man, who insisted that he is Angolan, was arrested in Bronkhorstspruit for possession of copper cables and drugs, and an attempt to bribe police officers. Picture: TMPD The Tshwane MMC said the TMPD’s Cable Theft Unit is a small but dedicated unit which works around the clock to fight the scourge of cable theft.

“We are working continuously to strengthen their hands and to improve ground-level cooperation with communities in Tshwane, private security companies and the South African Police Service. “I would like to encourage all residents who notice suspicious activity around the city’s critical infrastructure or possible stolen electrical cables to report it to the TMPD Cable Theft Unit on 012 358 1550,” he said. IOL