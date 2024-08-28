PICS: South African woman and two Nigerian men arrested as she lands from Brazil with 10kgs of cocaine

An alleged drug mule who recently departed from South Africa heading to Brazil under the guise of shopping for her “upcoming wedding” has landed in hot water after she was apprehended at the OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park. The woman was arrested on Tuesday according to Captain Lloyd Ramovha, Gauteng provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks.

“The Germiston-based Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team pounced on the unsuspecting 33-year-old traveller at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning,” said Ramovha. “A search to her luggage revealed the consignment of narcotics, which was established to be 10 kilogrammes of cocaine.” The law enforcement team, in the company of customs officials and dogs further scanned the surroundings for possible aides and accomplices.

The Hawks in Gauteng arrested a woman from Port Elizabeth after she landed at OR Tambo International Airport, from Brazil with drugs while two Nigerian men waited for her. Picture: Hawks Two suspects were identified and monitored at the international arrivals hall of the airport. “They were approached and brought in for questioning at the police station. They stated that they were waiting for a traveller from elsewhere, but they could not provide proof thereof,” said Ramovha. “It was eventually established that they were actually waiting for the arrested drug mule originating from Motherwell in Port Elizabeth,” he said.

The Hawks in Gauteng arrested a woman from Port Elizabeth after she landed at OR Tambo International Airport, from Brazil with drugs while two Nigerian men waited for her. Picture: Hawks “The two accomplices are both Nigerian nationals aged 37 and 52, respectively. The trio is scheduled to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, August 29 2024.” The Hawks in Gauteng arrested a woman from Port Elizabeth after she landed at OR Tambo International Airport, from Brazil with drugs while two Nigerian men waited for her. Picture: Hawks Last month, IOL reported that a Brazilian national appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng after attempting to smuggle drugs at the O R Tambo International Airport. Risclift Tadue Ramos, 36, was caught with a consignment of four kilogrammes of cocaine concealed on his body, in cling wrap.