PICS: Stolen cows found squashed in bakkie after high-speed chase with Limpopo cops

Pretoria – Members of the Limpopo highway patrol team have arrested a 40-year-old man after he was allegedly found in possession of suspected stolen cattle at Brooklyn village in the Sekhukhune District. Lieutenant-Colonel Mamphaswa Seabi said officers were on patrol duties along the R579 Road, at Ga-Moloi village under the Nebo policing area, when they spotted a suspicious Toyota Hilux with no registration numbers driving at high speed.

“They then followed the motor vehicle and attempted to stop it but it did not, and a car chase ensued from Glen-Cowie village until Brooklyn where they managed to stop the vehicle,” Seabi said. He said two suspects alighted from the car, and tried to flee on foot. One was arrested and taken back to the vehicle. Police in Limpopo appeal to people who lost livestock to come forward, after they recovered several stolen cattle. Picture: SAPS “Police opened the back cover of the bakkie and found three cattle with one calf. The suspect was interrogated about the origin of the cattle but he failed to give satisfactory reason and was immediately apprehended for being in possession of suspected stolen cattle,” Seabi said.

The motor vehicle used for the commission of the crime was also seized at the scene. Police in Limpopo appeal to people who lost livestock to come forward, after they recovered several stolen cattle. Picture: SAPS “Further probe revealed that the other cattle were stolen and transported to the Dennilton policing area. They proceeded to the said place and later found three cattle which were allegedly stolen from Nokaneng village,” Seabi said. Police are calling on livestock owners, who have lost cattle to come forward for the purposes of positive identification.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe commended the alert officers who arrested the suspect and recovered the livestock. The detained suspect is set to appear before the Nebo Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of stock theft. IOL

