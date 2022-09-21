PICS: Suspect arrested in Tshwane for smuggling stolen cars to neighbouring countries

PRETORIA – Enock Kalubangwe, 53, has appeared before the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property. Hawks’ spokesperson, Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said Kalubangwe, a foreign national, was arrested on September 16, during a multi-disciplinary intelligence driven operation.

“The information of the criminals who are allegedly smuggling stolen vehicles to neighbouring countries led the team to agricultural premises in Bapsfontein where a man driving a Ford Ranger bakkie was detected,” Nxumalo said. The man attempted to evade arrest, when he spotted the police but he was intercepted. Enock Kalubangwe. Picture: Supplied/Hawks An investigation was conducted which led to the recovery of two trucks.

One of the two heavy trucks recovered by police after the arrest of Enock Kalubangwe. Picture: Supplied/Hawks “One (of the trucks) was hijacked in Villiers in April this year whereas the second one was hijacked from Fochville in July 2021. A number of vehicle registration documents, false registration plates and cellphones were confiscated. It was further discovered that the suspect’s bakkie was stolen at Durban central in July 2021,” Nxumalo said. The Hawks said the Ford Ranger used by Enock Kalubangwe was reported stolen in Durban. Picture: Supplied/Hawks Kalubangwe was charged and detained. The court remanded him in custody until Tuesday.

One of the two heavy trucks recovered by police after the arrest of Enock Kalubangwe. Picture: Supplied/Hawks “During the further investigation on (Monday) 19 September 2022, a Toyota Hilux was recovered by the team assisted by the Gauteng SAPS Highway Patrol in Pretoria. It was stolen at Edenvale in June this year,” Nxumalo said. Toyota Hilux was recovered by the team assisted by the Gauteng SAPS Highway Patrol in Pretoria. Picture: Supplied/Hawks “More arrests cannot be ruled out as the investigation is ongoing.” Earlier this month, a 31-year-old South African woman, Felecity Boitumelo Tshwarelo Menyayiso was granted R4 000 bail during her court appearance before the Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court after she was arrested for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, allegedly heading to Mozambique.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said Menyayiso is scheduled to make her second court appearance on October 4. “Her court appearance follows her arrest after she was found driving a vehicle worth about R1.5m which was reported stolen in Randburg, Gauteng province, last month,” Mohlala said. “Intelligent driven information was received on Thursday, 1 September 2022 that there was a white suspected stolen Lexus with Gauteng registration number plates en route to Lebombo port of entry which was due to be smuggled out of the country.”

