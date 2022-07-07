PICS: Suspect bust en route to Gauteng with over R22 million abalone

Cape Town – A 50-year-old man is expected to appear in court soon after he was found in possession of abalone worth more than R22 million in the Free State. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday evening by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Welkom with Kroonstad Highway Patrol.

He faces charges of possession of abalone. According to the Hawks’ provincial spokesperson, Captain Singo, the truck was followed along the highway after a tip-off was received about abalone en route to Gauteng. “On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 information was received by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation in Bloemfontein about the suspect who was transporting abalone from Free State to Gauteng.

“Members of Welkom Serious Organised Crime Investigation team and Kroonstad Highway Patrol were then activated. “They followed the truck and stopped it at a filling station in Kroonstad,” Singo said. He said officers searched the truck and discovered abalone in boxes.

“During the search of the Tata truck, police discovered 26 boxes of abalone packed with 8 381 units to the estimated value of more than R22m. “The abalone, the Tata truck including R25 000 cash which was found in possession of the suspect were all seized,” Singo said. The suspect is expected to appear in court on charges of possession of abalone.

