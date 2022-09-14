PICS: Suspects behind series of home robberies, housebreaking and theft in Gauteng arrested

Pretoria – Police in Gauteng have arrested three people believed to be part of a syndicate involved in a string of house robberies, housebreaking and theft in Pretoria. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said during the arrest, housebreaking equipment was seized from the trio.

“A team comprising of South African Police Service (SAPS) Gauteng highway patrol unit, Gauteng Traffic Police’s saturation unit, BadBoyz Security, Tracker Connect and FRS-Falcon Risk Solution brought a halt to a gang suspected to be responsible for house robberies, housebreakings and theft in Gauteng and the nearby provinces,” Masondo said. “Three members of the gang, who were found in possession of various house-breaking implements, were arrested in Pretoria on Tuesday, 13 September 2022, after the team has been monitoring their movement.” Three men, believed by police to be behind a string of home robberies, housebreaking and theft were cornered in Pretoria North and arrested. Picture: SAPS Before the arrest, Masondo said the law enforcement team had received information about the gang, and had kept close surveillance.

“Three suspects were spotted in Pretoria North driving in a Haval and the team pounced on them. As their car was searched, exhibits and various house-breaking implements were recovered. All three suspects were arrested,” he said. The vehicle driven by the suspects was taken to the SAPS pound for further investigations. “The suspects are linked to various cases including housebreaking that was committed in Benoni this month, where suspects took multiple electronic devices and appliances,” Masondo said.

He said the suspects had been arrested for committing similar offences. In July, police in Gauteng arrested two suspects, 37 and 45 years old, after they were allegedly found with two hijacked vehicles suspected of being used as getaway cars during cash-in-transit and business robberies in the province. At the time, Masondo said police had received information that the suspects would be driving a Lexus and a Golf 7 en route to Ekurhuleni to hijack another vehicle.

“A silver Lexus was spotted travelling with a white Golf 7 at a high speed in Kempton Park. The team chased the cars and a shoot-out ensued. Both cars were cornered and two suspects were arrested after they were found with two unlicensed firearms,” he said. Masondo said preliminary investigation revealed that the Lexus had a false registration plate; both cars were hijacked in Kempton Park. IOL