PICS: Thieves disintegrate stolen Toyota Hilux’s interior, steal computer box in Ekurhuleni

Police in Ekurhuleni recovered a stolen Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle in the Vosloorus area, after it was stolen in Benoni. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the vehicle was abandoned, with its computer box missing.

“On Saturday, July 6, at 9pm, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bronberg specialised operations unit officers recovered a reported stolen double cab vehicle in the Vosloorus area,” Thepa said. “Information was received from a reliable source, about a white Toyota Hilux double cab light delivery vehicle that was stolen in Benoni area earlier on. Law enforcers responded and the sought light delivery vehicle was found abandoned near the intersection of Mohakare and Senou, with the computer box missing,” she said. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has recovered a stolen Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle in Vosloorus. Picture: EMPD “Due process was followed and the South African Police Service’s fingerprints unit officers were arranged, and the said bakkie was taken to the Aeroton police yard for safe-keeping. Investigations are under way.”

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has recovered a stolen Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle in Vosloorus. Picture: EMPD On Wednesday, IOL reported that a swift response by the police at Lydenburg led to the arrest of a 41-year-old Mozambican national, and the recovery of a stolen vehicle, another Toyota Hilux double cab bakkie. The arrest and recovery were made on Sunday night, at around 10pm, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi. “The suspect, Armindo Chauque made a brief court appearance in Lydenburg Magistrate's Court (on Monday). He was remanded in custody for further investigation and bail application has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 10,” said Nkosi.