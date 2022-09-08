PICS: Three arrested after female farmer was assaulted and stabbed during robbery in Mpumalanga

Pretoria – Three suspects have been arrested at Leslie, in Mpumalanga after they allegedly staged a robbery at a farm, in which the farm owner was stabbed. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, spokesperson for the police in Mpumalanga, said the farm robbery happened on Wednesday at about 7.30am.

“According to the information, the three male suspects went to the farm under the pretence of being potential customers of livestock. Once they were let in, the three held a 60-year-old female (farm owner), together with her helper hostage. It is further alleged that the helper somehow managed to escape however the owner was left alone with the suspects who allegedly assaulted her as well as stabbed her on the thigh,” Mohlala said. “The men are said to have robbed her of several items including an undisclosed amount of cash, an airgun, tools, a grinder, house keys, a bag, and other items before they fled the scene.” Later, the police and other farmers in the area were alerted about the incident and at about 9am, the three suspects were “swiftly” cornered.

Mohlala said two of the alleged robbers were arrested along the N17 Road, whilst the third was apprehended next to another farm, nearby. Farmer based at Leslie, in Mpumalanga was stabbed and robbed of items including money, an airgun, a grinder and house keys. Picture: SAPS “The suspects were reportedly found in possession of the items that were allegedly stolen earlier at the farm. They were then charged for possession of suspected stolen properties and they could possibly be linked with the said farm robbery,” said Mohlala. The three are expected to make their first appearance at Leslie Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

“Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against them or linking them to other crimes committed elsewhere as the investigation progresses,” Mohlala said. Farmer based at Leslie, in Mpumalanga was stabbed and robbed of items including money, an airgun, a grinder and house keys. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, the provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the arrest of the trio, as well as the recovery of the stolen items. “Working with other stakeholders in the fight against crime seems to produce positive results and it gives us joy to be experiencing such successes. We encourage others to join hands with us in the path of creating a safer environment for all citizens,” she said.

