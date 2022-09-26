PICS: Three people, including farm worker, shot during robbery at a Limpopo farmhouse

Pretoria – Police in Limpopo have arrested five people in connection with a robbery at a farm house in Schietfontein where firearms, money and ammunition was stolen. A group of about five assailants stormed the farm house on Thursday morning.

“An elderly woman aged 71, who reportedly stays with her son aged 47, and a farmworker, where accosted by the suspects who were already in the house. The suspects demanded money and firearms,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo The three people in the house were shot and sustained injuries during the process. Five people will appear before the Senwabarwana Magistrate's Court for allegedly shooting three people during a farm robbery in Limpopo. Photo: SAPS Police said the assailants fled the scene on foot after taking money, firearms and ammunition.

“The swift reaction by members of Beitbridge Musina Task Team, Musina Flying Squad, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), local farmers and the police based at Alldays after receiving the report, led to the activation of a massive search operation which was embarked upon,” said Mojapelo. Five people will appear before the Senwabarwana Magistrate's Court for allegedly shooting three people during a farm robbery in Limpopo. Photo: SAPS “The team ultimately managed to track down the suspects who were in hiding place within the farming precinct and were arrested. During the arrest, the police recovered the stolen items, including firearms, ammunition and cash money.” Provincial commissioner of police in Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the dedicated the joint teams which pursued the assailants.

"The partnership that was manifested during this joint operation is highly commendable and has to be strengthened in all corners of the province,” she said. The five suspects, aged between 26 and 34, are scheduled to appear before the Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court this morning, facing charges of attempted murder and armed robbery. IOL