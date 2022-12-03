PICS: TMPD arrests alleged drug dealer doing deliveries in Pretoria CBD

Pretoria - The festive season anti-crime blitz launched this week by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) is already yielding positive results, with the arrest of four men in possession of an unlicensed firearm. TMPD spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the crime combating operations that launched on Thursday are characterised by intensifying operational strength and high police visibility throughout the holiday period.

“While doing patrol duties in Pretoria West on Friday, TMPD Tactical Unit members noticed a blue Volkswagen Polo TSI with four suspicious males. The officers called for back-up from SAPS crime intelligence (unit),” said Mahamba. The VW Polo was eventually stopped and searched. A firearm was found hidden under the passenger's mat.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department has registered some successes in its festive season anti-crime blitz. Picture: TMPD “All four suspects were arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm,” said Mahamba. In another incident, the TMPD Drug Unit also arrested a 43-year-old Nigerian man who was caught allegedly delivering drugs in Pretoria central. The Tshwane Metro Police Department has registered some successes in its festive season anti-crime blitz. Picture: TMPD “No stone will be left unturned during this festive period. Motorists and community members will observe high visible policing including regional and freeway policing,” said Mahamba.

“The teams will monitor vehicle and driver fitness, speed law enforcement, driving under the influence of alcohol and other driving transgressions,” he said. Last month, the TMPD’s swift reaction led to the rescue of a kidnapped motorist, the arrest of three suspects, and the recovery of a hijacked vehicle, a Hyundai i20 in Nellmapius, Mamelodi. “The Tshwane Metro Police’s tactical unit members were on the lookout for a white Ford Figo which was used to hijack a Hyundai i20 vehicle, and to abduct the owner in Nellmapius,” Mahamba said at the time.

