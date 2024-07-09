PICS: Toyota Hilux stolen in Tshwane recovered in Mpumalanga, and one man arrested

A swift response by the police at Lydenburg has led to the arrest of a 41-year-old Mozambican national, and the recovery of a stolen vehicle, a Toyota Hilux double cab bakkie. The arrest and recovery were made on Sunday night, at around 10pm, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Captain Magonseni Nkosi.

“The suspect, Armindo Chauque made a brief court appearance in Lydenburg Magistrate's Court (on Monday). He was remanded in custody for further investigation and bail application has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 10,” said Nkosi. According to the information at police’s disposal, a complaint was made about a “suspicious-looking vehicle” that was parked at one of the filling stations in Lydenburg. Armindo Chauque was remanded in custody when he appeared before the Lydenburg Magistrate's Court for possession of a stolen Toyota Hilux GD6. Picture: SAPS Police responded to the call and found the stationery silver Toyota Hilux GD6, with one occupant inside.

“Police interviewed the occupant, but he failed to give satisfactory explanation about the ownership of the vehicle,” said Nkosi. Armindo Chauque was remanded in custody when he appeared before the Lydenburg Magistrate's Court for possession of a stolen Toyota Hilux GD6. Picture: SAPS “Preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle was reported stolen in Wierdabrug, Gauteng province, this month.” Chauque was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, paving way for his court appearance on Monday.

“Police cannot rule out possibilities of adding other charges pending investigation,” said Nkosi. Armindo Chauque was remanded in custody when he appeared before the Lydenburg Magistrate's Court for possession of a stolen Toyota Hilux GD6. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has commended community members for reporting the suspicious vehicle. Mkhwanazi also applauded police officers who rushed to the scene.

Last month, IOL reported that two South African men, Simphiwe Dhladhla, 32, and Siphiwe Sigasa, 31, were remanded in custody after they were intercepted while driving a stolen Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Hilux GD-6 bakkie towards Zimbabwe. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Siphiwe Sigasa, 31, and Simphiwe Dhladhla, 32, were intercepted in Limpopo while driving a Toyota Fortuner 2.8 and a Toyota Hilux GD-6 stolen in Gauteng towards Beitbridge port of entry. Picture: Supplied/SAPS At the time, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo, stated that the two men were arrested during an intense anti-smuggling operation conducted in the Capricorn District of Limpopo. “This (operation was conducted) after members of Limpopo SAPS provincial anti-smuggling task team and Capricorn District flying squad unit received a tip-off about two vehicles that were to be smuggled out of the country, presumably to Zimbabwe, through the Beitbridge port of entry,” said Ledwaba.