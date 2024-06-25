PICS: Tracking device on stolen Hyundai bakkie gets man arrested in Ekurhuleni for theft

Ekurhuleni police arrested a 57-year-old man following the recovery of a stolen Hyundai H100 vehicle. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the police received coordinates of the vehicle’s location from a tracking company.

“On Saturday, June 22, at 11.06am, members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s rapid tactical response unit intercepted a 57-year-old male driver for being in possession of a reported stolen motor vehicle in the Daveyton area,” said Thepa. “During the crime prevention operation, EMPD officers received intelligence from a well-known vehicle tracking company, about a stolen white Hyundai light delivery vehicle, registered stolen under a Sundra police station case number,” she said. A 57-year-old man was arrested in Ekurhuleni for possession of a stolen Hyundai H100 vehicle. Picture: EMPD “Officers immediately acted on the information by following the coordinates, which led them to the N12 freeway direction Johannesburg.”

The EMPD officers spotted the sought vehicle, with one occupant, near the Etwatwa offramp. “The Hyundai was immediately stopped and the driver, who couldn’t provide satisfactory answers following a brief interview, was handcuffed and marched to the Daveyton police station. The recovered light delivery vehicle was booked at the Aeroton police pound, for further investigation,” said Thepa. A 57-year-old man was arrested in Ekurhuleni for possession of a stolen Hyundai H100 vehicle. Picture: EMPD “The suspect, facing charges of possession of a hijacked/robbed motor vehicle, is expected to appear in the Daveyton Magistrate’s Court soon. The EMPD welcomes the collaboration with other law enforcement agencies to bring lawbreakers to book.”

Last year, IOL reported that the regional court at Mokopane, in Limpopo, had convicted and sentenced a 35-year-old South African man, Shane Mthombeni who was arrested while driving a stolen Toyota Fortuner to Zimbabwe. Shane Mthombeni was sentenced to six years behind bars. Picture: SAPS At the time, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said Mthombeni was sentenced to six years of direct imprisonment, without option to pay a fine. “The court heard that the South African citizen, Shane Mthombeni was intercepted by police while driving a silver motor vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner at Nyl Toll Plaza along the N1 Highway on Monday, October 30,” Mashaba said.