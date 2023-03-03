PICS: Truck ferrying fake Versace, Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton into SA intercepted

Pretoria - A Zimbabwean man, aged 39, and Mozambican woman, aged 37, were intercepted during an extensive stop and search operation, and arrested for illegal possession of counterfeit goods at the Lebombo port of entry. The duo was travelling in a Freightliner truck loaded with the counterfeit goods, according to Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, when they were intercepted on Wednesday.

“While the team was engaged on the specialised stop and search operation, they stopped a truck with a male driver and a female passenger who were driving from Mozambique to the Republic of South Africa. Upon the search in the truck, they found counterfeit goods with estimated street value of R800 000,” said Sekgotodi. Some of the listed goods seized by police include: 1. 510 pairs of Nike sneakers

2. 80 pairs of Adidas sandals 3. 118 Diesel jeans 4. 88 pairs of Adidas sneakers

5. 200 pairs of All Star sneakers 6. 62 pairs of Chanel shoes 7. 21 pairs of Louis Vuitton shoes

8. 18 pairs of Versace shoes 9. 19 pairs of Polo shoes 10. 19 pairs of Gucci shoes

11. 18 bales of second-hand clothes A Zimbabwean man and a Mozambican woman were arrested at Lebombo border post while travelling in a heavy truck loaded with counterfeit clothes travelling from Mozambique. Photo: Hawks Sekgotodi said the Zimbabwean man and the Mozambican woman were arrested on charges of the Customs and Excise Act, Act 91 of 1964 and for contravening provisions of the Counterfeit Goods Act, Act 37 of 1997. A Zimbabwean man and a Mozambican woman were arrested at Lebombo border post while travelling in a heavy truck loaded with counterfeit clothes travelling from Mozambique. Photo: Hawks “The truck and trailers were confiscated and taken to the customs warehouse at Komatipoort for safe keeping due to the proceeds of a crime,” said Sekgotodi.