PICS: Two arrested as police recover abalone worth R3m after high speed chase with Nissan Navara

Police seized R3 m worth of illegal abalone on the N10 from Gqeberha towards Cookhouse. Picture: SAPS

Published 29m ago

Durban - Two men were arrested and charged for illegal possession of abalone worth R3 million after a high speed chase between police and a Nissan Navara, Eastern Cape police said.

According to police, off-duty SAPS Cookhouse Highway Patrol members followed up on information about a suspicious vehicle travelling on the N10 from Gqeberha towards Cookhouse on Monday at around 11pm.

“A high-speed chase ensued between a Nissan Navara bakkie and police on the N10 towards Cradock from Cookhouse,” spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

Naidu said the members succeeded in blocking off the vehicle between Cradock and Cookhouse.

“On searching the vehicle, 17 bags containing 6 699 units of abalone was found hidden under a blanket,” she said.

Two men, aged 30 and 40, were arrested and detained in terms of the Marine Living Resource Act – possession and transportation of abalone.

“The estimated street value of the abalone is R3 100 000,” she said.

Naidu said the suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Sarah Baartman district commissioner, Major General Zolani Xawuka applauded the dedication and commitment of the police.

“It seems that criminals are not heeding to our warnings. They must know that we will not hesitate to arrest them if they are found using our roads to transport illegal goods.

“Last month, two suspects were also arrested with illegal abalone worth R3m. We will continue to tighten our grip on these criminals,” concluded Xawuka.

