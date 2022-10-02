PICS: Two arrested for smuggling illicit cigarettes from Zimbabwe, hidden in animal feed

Pretoria – Two people have been arrested by police in Limpopo for allegedly smuggling illicit cigarettes disguised as animal feed. Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for the police in Limpopo, said the two were arrested along the N1 toll road near Botlokwa.

“The relentless efforts made by the police in the fight against the smuggling and illegal trading in illicit cigarettes continues to yield positive results following the apprehension of two suspects along the N1 Road next to Botlokwa on Friday, September 30,” said Ledwaba. “The truck transporting animal food, lucerne, was stopped by police along the N1 Road towards Polokwane, as it approached Sekonye junction under Botlokwa policing area. This after the information was received that the two suspects were actually transporting illicit cigarettes.” Two people will appear in a Limpopo court after they were arrested for allegedly smuggling illicit cigarettes. Photo: Supplied/SAPS Ledwaba said during the search, police found and seized cartons of Remington Gold cigarettes estimated at R70 000.

“The truck was disguised to be carrying stacks of lucerne in the rear section of the trailer to deceive the police. Upon further inspection, it was discovered that half of the front side was fully loaded with 104 cartons of Remington Gold illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of R70 000,” he said. Two people will appear in a Limpopo court after they were arrested for allegedly smuggling illicit cigarettes. Photo: Supplied/SAPS “Preliminary investigations revealed that the cigarettes were reportedly smuggled from Zimbabwe. The suspects aged 25 and 28 are expected to appear before Morebeng Magistrate’s Court soon facing charges of transportation and possession of illicit cigarettes.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has commended the officers “for accurately responding to the information received and has also thanked community members for continuously assisting the police in the fight against crime”.

