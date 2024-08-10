PICS: Undocumented travellers, alcohol intercepted in KZN as women in law enforcement take charge

In commemoration of Women’s Month, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma on Saturday joined a successful women-led anti-crime blitz targeting vehicles streaming into the province from eSwatini, Mozambique, Mpumalanga province and areas. “By and large, today’s roadblock marked the beginning of an intensified integrated operation involving different law enforcement officers as part of the fight against cross-border crime,” said Duma.

More than 127 vehicles were searched and police supported by members of the SA National Defence Force items, including illicit alcohol smuggled from neighbouring Mozambique. Duma said about 18 undocumented migrants were also intercepted and detained. During the blitz, several motorists were fined for driving without driver’s licences and for failing to display licence discs.

“Critically, we are determined to ensure that our road networks are not used to facilitate illegal movement of people and goods. Counterfeit and undeclared goods are destroying our economy,” said Duma. Illicit alcohol smuggled from Mozambique was intercepted in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Supplied “The South African Revenue Service is losing billions of revenue due to highly-taxed goods such as cigarettes, alcohol, petroleum and others which are not to declared through customs and excise.” The operation on Saturday involved several agencies including the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport, Road Traffic Inspectorate; Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA); the SA Police Service; the SANDF; Umkhanyakude District Municipality officials; and the Department of Home Affairs’ Immigration Unit.

Other officials were from the SA Revenue Service’s Customs and Excise unit and the South African National Taxi Council. Illicit alcohol smuggled from Mozambique was intercepted in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Supplied Earlier this week, IOL reported that female officers from the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) had vowed to take the lead in enforcing by-laws in the municipality during this Women’s Month under the crime-busting operation, Basadi (women). TMPD spokesperson, Isaac Mahamba, said the Basadi operation was launched last week to kick-start the month of August known as Women’s Month.

Mahamba said a series of women-dominated operations would be carried out as part of law enforcement throughout this month to highlight the role of women in the country. On Tuesday, female officers were at the forefront of enforcing by-laws in the eastern part of the city, where they cleared up building waste, plastics and boxes from the roadsides. Led by chief of police, Commissioner Yolanda Faro, the operation also saw officers conducting stop-and-search drills and stopping people from illegally dumping in open spaces.