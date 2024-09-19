PICS: VW Polo stolen in Limpopo crashes in Mpumalanga while fleeing from chain store robbery

A 45-year-old man was arrested shortly after a business robbery was reported at a chain store in Carolina, Mpumalanga. The robbery incident happened on Tuesday, according to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“According to information, four suspects held the store employees at gunpoint whilst helping themselves with cash, cellphones, and other items from the shop. The fifth suspect was reportedly waiting inside a gateway vehicle,” he said. “After they completed their criminal activities, they all stormed into the vehicle, a grey Volkswagen Polo, then fled the scene.” Some of the robbed items from the Mpumalanga chain store. Picture: SAPS The White River flying squad unit, the White River K9 unit, a vehicle tracking company, as well as private security companies engaged in a pursuit of the robbers.

The vehicle was then spotted in Nelspruit, where the suspected robbers attempted to evade arrest. “Police as well as other law enforcement agencies were hot on their heels. It was during this time when the vehicle drove to Mataffin in Mbombela, and hit the brick wall then came to a halt,” said Mdhluli. It is further alleged that the suspects tried to fire some shots towards the law enforcement agents, but the efforts were in vain.

“One suspect got injured during the process while other four suspects fled the scene in order to evade the arrest. The injured suspect was charged accordingly though he is currently under police guard in hospital,” said Mdhluli. Further investigation have since revealed that the vehicle used by the robbers was reportedly stolen during a house robbery incident at Modimolle, in Limpopo province, earlier this month. “Police are currently doing their best to locate the other suspects,” said Mdhluli.

The injured suspect is expected to appear before the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court soon, on charges of attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property, including the vehicle as well as the items taken during the business robbery in Carolina. Some of the recovered money after the Mpumalanga store robbery. Picture: SAPS He is also expected to appear before the Carolina Magistrate's Court on allegations of business robbery. “Police cannot rule out possibilities of additional charges (being) laid against the suspect as the investigation continues, including the house robbery in Modimolle, pending the investigation,” said Mdhluli.