PICS: Wanted KZN suspect now sought for double murder in Pinetown

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have intensified their manhunt for Linda Hlongwa who is believed to be behind a double murder. It is alleged that Hlongwa is behind the murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend and her 52-year-old mother.

Police said the two women were shot and killed at their home in Income Road in Nazareth, Pinetown, on March 18, 2025. The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said Hlongwa is also known as ‘Mjinja’ or ‘Putin’, and has been wanted by authorities since September 2024, and has yet to be arrested. Linda Hlonga is also known as ‘Mjinja’ or ‘Putin’. Police are appealing to community members to assist in locating ‘Mjinja’ to curb his killing spree.

“Hlongwa was arrested on July 20, 2020, after he was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition on Ukuthula Street in St Wendolins in Mariannhill, and was released from custody pending ballistic results. Since then, he has ignored summons to appear in court to face his charges,” Netshiunda said. He is alleged to have murdered his girlfriend and her mother. Mjinja is also wanted for extortion-related crimes. “Mjinja is also wanted in connection with a string of extortion cases in which he is alleged to be terrorising business people in Mariannhill and the surrounding areas. Hlongwa’s warrant of arrest was issued by the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on September 9, 2024,” Netshiunda said.

Anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of Linda ‘Mjinja, Putin’ Hlongwa is urged to contact Colonel Sikhakhane at 079 696 3546 or make use of the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111. [email protected]