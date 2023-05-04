PICS: Woman among four alleged cross-border vehicle smugglers arrested in Mpumalanga

Pretoria - Police in Tonga, Mpumalanga, have made “a massive breakthrough” by arresting people accused of being involved in smuggling vehicles across the border. A police firearm that was reported stolen in Dennilton, Limpopo, during a prisoner’s escape from lawful custody in January this year, was also recovered.

“The arrest was executed in the early hours of Wednesday morning at about 2am,” said police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. The quartet were arrested at Kamaqhekeza, outside Tonga. Four people, including one woman, have been arrested in Mpumalanga when police raided two guest houses and recovered two stolen vehicles and a police firearm. Picture: SAPS “Police were patrolling around the area when they spotted a suspicious Toyota Fortuner parked at a certain guest house. The vigilant members decided to launch an investigation,” Mohlala said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the Toyota Fortuner was left by two unknown males. However, there was a couple who booked in the same guest house who were in company of the two males.” It also emerged that the couple inside the guest house were travelling in a Volkswagen Polo that was also parked on the premises. Four people, including one woman, have been arrested in Mpumalanga when police raided two guest houses and recovered two stolen vehicles and a police firearm. Picture: SAPS “Police noticed the VW Polo and their suspicions led them to conduct further investigation on the couple.

“Police knocked at the room allocated to the couple, and a male suspect opened the door. When he noticed the police, the suspect fled from his rented room and police gave chase,” said Mohlala. “The suspect allegedly started firing gunshots at the police who returned fire with fire. The suspect took a dive and police rushed to him. He sustained a gunshot wound on his right thigh and was still holding a pistol in his right hand.” Four people, including one woman, have been arrested in Mpumalanga when police raided two guest houses and recovered two stolen vehicles and a police firearm. Picture: SAPS An ambulance was summoned to the scene and the man was rushed to Tonga Hospital for medical treatment.

“Members went back to the guest house to conduct a search in the room where the suspect was sleeping. They found a 30-year-old woman who identified herself as the owner of the Polo,” said Mohlala. “Her claims did not prevent the dedicated members from conducting further investigation on the vehicle which tested as positively stolen. “The woman was then arrested for possession of suspected stolen vehicle. The female suspect disclosed that they were with two other counterparts who were driving in the Toyota Fortuner, and she revealed that they slept in a different guest house.”

The cornered woman managed to identify the guest house where the other suspects were residing. “Police headed to the identified guest house where two suspects aged 31 years and 37 years were found in possession of the Toyota Fortuner keys,” said Mohlala. “They were both taken to the guest house to open the Toyota Fortuner. On further investigation, the vehicle also tested positively stolen. Both the suspects were arrested for possession of suspected stolen vehicle.”

The Toyota Fortuner and the Volkswagen Polo were allegedly reported stolen in Witbank. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant- General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has commended the dedication displayed by the police officers. Manamela added that she hopes the arrest will help crack down on cross-border vehicle smugglers.