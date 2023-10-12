PICS: Woman and her bae arrested at lavish residential estate for allegedly dealing in drugs

Police in Limpopo, led by the provincial crime intelligence narcotics team have arrested a couple in Polokwane for allegedly dealing in drugs. The two were arrested on Wednesday, at around 5am, as they arrived at a residential estate in Polokwane after travelling from Gauteng province.

“Members received information about suspects who were transporting drugs from Gauteng to Polokwane,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. “An intelligence driven operation was conducted and the said vehicle was followed until it reached an estate in Ivydale, on the outskirts of Polokwane.” A search was conducted inside the vehicle and police officers said they discovered crystal meth with a street value of approximately R80,000.

A South African woman, aged 22, and her lover, a foreign national aged 38 have been arrested in Polokwane after police followed them from Gauteng, where the couple had picked a consignment of drugs. Photo: SAPS The drugs, as well as the vehicle, were confiscated by police. "The duo, a 38-year-old man who is a foreign national, and his South African partner, aged 22, were subsequently arrested and charged for dealing in drugs. They are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Friday, October 13," said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the law enforcement unit for their "prompt response".

Earlier this week, IOL reported that police at Bela-Bela, in Limpopo, have intercepted and arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly dealing in illicit drugs, while he was allegedly coming from Pretoria, where his supplier is based. At the time, Ledwaba said members of the SAPS Bela-Bela detectives operationalised intelligence information and apprehended the alleged drug dealer while he was on his way from his supplier. “An intelligence-driven operation was conducted to track down the suspect, dealing in drugs, who was from Pretoria in Gauteng to Bela-Bela in Limpopo,” said Ledwaba.