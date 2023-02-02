PICS: Woman bust with haul of codeine syrup arrested after allegedly trying to bribe EMPD cops

Pretoria - Police in Ekurhuleni have arrested a 38-year-old woman for alleged possession of a large quantity of pharmaceutical medication, and trying to bribe police officers with R1 000. “On Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 3pm, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) specialised services and Gauteng Traffic Police specialist law enforcement unit officers arrested a 38-year-old female passenger for attempting to bribe the law enforcers and recovered suspicious items found in the vehicle,” said EMPD spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa.

Story continues below Advertisement

“During their patrol, officers spotted a suspicious white Volkswagen Polo sedan, with two occupants, which are a male driver who appears to be an e-hailing service, with a female passenger,” Thepa said. Thepa said the vehicle was stopped and searched. A woman travelling in an e-hailing cab was arrested after she was found with a large amount of pharmaceutical medicine and allegedly trying to bribe police. Picture: Supplied/ EMPD “The officers found four boxes of codeine syrup, containing 50 bottles in each box. An interview was conducted by officers and the female passenger, offered the officers a bribe of R1 000.

“The female passenger was immediately handcuffed and taken to Boksburg police station. A charge of bribery and possession of pharmaceutical medication was registered against her and she is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court soon,” said Thepa. In another incident, members of the EMPD conducting an operation to curb land invasion, discovered the lifeless body of an African male in an abandoned building. Police in Ekurhuleni have found a body in an abandoned building. Pictures: Supplied/ EMPD “On Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at about 1pm, members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s Bronberg Precinct conducted a by-laws operation in the Crystal Park area, with a stern focus on land invasion and illegal occupants in abandoned buildings.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On the corner of 9th Road, members discovered the lifeless body of an African male, aged between 20 and 30, as they were removing illegal occupants in an abandoned building. The authorities were called, and the scene was handed over to Crystal Park SAPS to initiate investigations,” said Thepa. During the operation officers also came across three people, two men and a woman, residing in a building owned by council, situated on Strathmore Street. Thepa said officers gained entry into the occupied building by breaking the locks. “The trio were immediately removed from the building and issued with a warning that legal proceedings will be instituted against them should the trespassing be repeated,” said Thepa.

Story continues below Advertisement

Additionally, among other by-law enforcement operations held in the Springs area, the EMPD team visited several scrapyards and businesses to check for valid permits and overall compliance with municipal by-laws. “Numerous goods were confiscated from operators who failed to meet compliance standards, as well as from operators who were in possession of invalid or expired permits. “This is an ongoing operation, and the EMPD urges businesses to comply with municipal by-laws to avoid finding themselves on the wrong side of the law,” Thepa said.