Piketberg farmer robbed, body found covered with bin

Cape Town – The murder of a well-known farmer in the small town of Piketberg in the Western Cape has rocked the community. The 53-year-old man was murdered on his Piket Bo-Berg farm on Wednesday morning.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: “According to reports, SAPS received a call from the community about a person that was injured. When the police arrived on the scene, a body was found on the premises, half-covered with a bin. “He was already declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. He sustained blunt force trauma against the right side of his head. “An undisclosed amount of cash was taken from the deceased's desk.”

No arrests have been made. Police have urged anyone with information to come forward and contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111. Billy Claasen, the executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, condemned the attack and urged the police to do everything in their power to see that those responsible were put behind bars as soon as possible. “We convey our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to his family, friends, farmworkers, and the agricultural sector of the Western Cape. It is a barbaric incident that has no place in our society and we cannot be silent on this,” he said.

