Pillows talk: Cops find unlicensed guns, arrest two suspects linked to string of robberies

Two suspects who kept their illegal weapons under their pillows have been arrested after they were linked to a string of robberies that have unsettled the Barberton community. The careless suspects were arrested in an intelligence-driven operation on Sunday, January 12.

The suspects, aged 20 and 23, were apprehended in Mbombela (Nelspruit). Investigations led the team to their residence at Umjindi Hostel in Barberton, where a search revealed alarming finds, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane. "In one residence, a firearm was found under a pillow with its serial number filed off and one live ammunition. The suspect did not have a firearm license hence he was charged for illegal possession of firearm with ammunition." When the police visited the second house, they were not surprised to find another firearm hidden under the second suspect's pillow.

"The serial number of the firearm was filed off, and during the search, some explosive devices were found on the table. The suspect did not have a license hence he too was charged accordingly," said Ndubane. Authorities have linked the pair to a house robbery that occurred in Barberton in August 2024. Both suspects face charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, house robbery, and, in one case, possession of explosives. The suspects are due to appear before the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Monday, January 13.