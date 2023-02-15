Pilot killed after light aircraft crashes into river alongside N14

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Van Reenen said on arrival on the scene, a light fixed-wing aircraft was found to have crashed into a river. "The pilot, who was the only occupant of the aircraft, was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

“The scene was secured and handed over to the SAPS and Civil Aviation Authorities for further investigation and processing," he said. Plane crash on take off on N14 near @ewnupdates @SABCNews @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/PQ7uD6Wb7E — Terrence Malesa (@Malesa_NT) February 15, 2023

Last month, a pilot and passenger were killed in a crash in the vicinity of the old Nelspruit Airport. Just days before, three people were killed in an aircraft crash in Nasrec. Last year, a pilot was seriously injured after his plane crashed into a field in Howick, in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to a spokesperson from the Midlands EMS, when paramedics arrived, they found a plane that had crashed into a maize field. The pilot was out of the wreckage. The spokesperson said Midlands EMS’ Advanced Life Support paramedics tended to the pilot and stabilised him on scene, and the pilot was then transported to a hospital in Hilton for further treatment. IOL